Carlsbad man celebrates 102nd birthday with world zip-lining record

Someone once said "a worried mother does better research than the FBI." That is so true for Morning Extra guest Melissa Hogan.
A 900-feet railroad bridge over the San Diego River opened Monday as part of an effort to add a second set of tracks to improve train reliability and increase service frequency.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California man celebrated his 102nd birthday by setting the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to ride a zip line. The Los Angeles Times reports Glenn Quillin of Carlsbad took the ride Saturday at the La Jolla Zip Zoom park in Pauma Valley. Quillin’s grandson, Mike Welch, says once certified by the Guinness World Records organization, Quillin will own the record held by a 90-year-old. La Jolla Zip Zoom Manager Chad Gutierrez says he’s a...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California man celebrated his 102nd birthday by setting the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to ride a zip line. The Los Angeles Times reports Glenn Quillin of Carlsbad took the ride Saturday at the La Jolla Zip Zoom park in Pauma Valley. Quillin’s grandson, Mike Welch, says once certified by the Guinness World Records organization, Quillin will own the record held by a 90-year-old. La Jolla Zip Zoom Manager Chad Gutierrez says he’s a...
Professional BMX Athlete, Josh Perry transcends gravity for a living, completing death-defying tricks with ease.
Opening statements began Monday in the trial of an Alpine man charged with killing his girlfriend's 18-month-old daughter.
The trial started Monday for a former Camp Pendleton Marine corporal charged in the murder of a Navy veteran.
The organizers of a proposed ballot measure that would raise money for the downtown convention center and homelessness programs launched their signature-gathering effort Monday.