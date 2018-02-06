Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a tenth of a cent Monday to $3.417, its highest amount since Sep. 7th, 2015.
A small plane crashed in Santee northwest of El Cajon's Gillespie Field Tuesday, killing the pilot and lone passenger.
A strengthening marine layer will bring dense fog Tuesday morning along San Diego County's coast and a few miles inland, but warm weather will still prevail later in the day across most of the county.
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
Visitors to Moonlight Beach will see a beautiful new mural created by local residents. The artwork is called "The Pacific Playground," and was installed by the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project Foundation. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look.
A Carlsbad man celebrated his 102nd birthday by setting the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to ride a zip line.
Football fans won't see Saint Augustine football coach Richard Sanchez on the sidelines for the Saints this year. He is moving up to Division 1 college football and will be the defensive backs coach for Rocky Long and the Aztecs.It is a homecoming for Sanchez who was a grad assistant at San Diego State under Ted Tollner. News 8's John Howard asked Sanchez the difference between coaching high-schoolers and college students.
Football fans won't see Saint Augustine football coach Richard Sanchez on the sidelines for the Saints this year. He is moving up to Division 1 college football and will be the defensive backs coach for Rocky Long and the Aztecs.It is a homecoming for Sanchez who was a grad assistant at San Diego State under Ted Tollner. News 8's John Howard asked Sanchez the difference between coaching high-schoolers and college students.
If you've ever dreamed of buying a home with a view, you might want to consider Julian's Observer's Inn.