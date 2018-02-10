Congressman calls for protections for "Dreamers" during San Diego DACA rally

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 / AP) - The nation's leading immigration reform advocate visited San Diego Saturday to stand with Dreamers and veterans.

President Donald Trump signed a $400 billion budget deal Friday, February 9 that sharply boosted spending and swelled the federal deficit, ending a brief federal government shutdown that happened while most Americans were home in bed and most government offices were closed.

However, the deal didn’t provide a resolution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Protection for the Dreamers under former President Barack Obama's DACA program expires March 5.

In response to this move, dozens gathered at the Embarcadero to discuss how to protect nearly 800,000 DACA recipients who face deportation. Supporters of DACA are also demanding that congress take action and remove the threat of deportation.

“I can't vote for this budget because it is going to lead to the deportation of dreamers,” said Illinois Congressman Luis Gutierrez.

Saturday's group of Dreamers and Congressman Gutierrez threw their support behind Ammar Campa Najjar, who plans to run against Congressman Duncan Hunter this year.

Congressman Gutierrez also added he is considering running for president in 2020.

RELATED COVERAGE