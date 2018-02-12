K9 officer in hospital after being stabbed in Encanto standoff - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

K9 officer in hospital after being stabbed in Encanto standoff

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A service dog was stabbed Monday during a brief police standoff with a knife-wielding man in an Encanto-area neighborhood, authorities said.

The confrontation in the 600 block of 64th Street began shortly after 8:30 a.m., following a 911 call from a resident who reported that her son was armed with a knife and standing on her front porch, according to San Diego police.

When patrol personnel arrived, the man refused to drop the makeshift weapon, public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said. During the face-off, police sent in a service dog in an attempt gain compliance from the man, who allegedly responded by stabbing the animal.

It was unclear how badly the dog was injured.

At about 9:20 a.m., officers were able to subdue the belligerent man and take him into custody.

His name was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.