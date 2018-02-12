K9 officer in hospital after being stabbed in Encanto standoff

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A service dog was stabbed Monday during a brief police standoff with a knife-wielding man in an Encanto-area neighborhood, authorities said.



The confrontation in the 600 block of 64th Street began shortly after 8:30 a.m., following a 911 call from a resident who reported that her son was armed with a knife and standing on her front porch, according to San Diego police.



When patrol personnel arrived, the man refused to drop the makeshift weapon, public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said. During the face-off, police sent in a service dog in an attempt gain compliance from the man, who allegedly responded by stabbing the animal.



It was unclear how badly the dog was injured.



At about 9:20 a.m., officers were able to subdue the belligerent man and take him into custody.

His name was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.