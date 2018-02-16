Caught on camera: Truck tips over after Oceanside road rage incident

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - Two men involved in an apparent road rage incident that ended with a rollover crash on State Route 78 in Oceanside may face charges, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near College Boulevard, according to CHP.

The collision involved a gray Ford Escape and a gray BMW convertible.

The driver of the BMW spat at the driver in the Ford Escape, before walking back toward his vehicle.

Then, the driver of the Ford moved to the left into the center median and accelerated toward the BMW. The Ford narrowly missed the BMW’s driver, but it sideswiped the BMW, causing the SUV to flip onto its left side. After the collision, the BMW fled the scene.

Another driver witnessed the incident and captured it on their cell phone.

Warning: the video contains graphic language.

(Facebook video courtesy of Jeniffer Dianne)

SR-78 Eastbound was affected for approximately one hour during the on-scene investigation.



Misdemeanor charges against the driver of the BMW, Kevin McCall, 33, will be forwarded to the District Attorney. The driver of the Ford, Andrew Carson Branch, 23, was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility under felony assault charges.