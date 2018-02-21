Vehicle crashes into building in Poway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vehicle crashes into building in Poway

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Authorities are on scene in Poway after a vehicle crashed into a building in the 12000 block of Poway Road.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Injuries are unknown.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.