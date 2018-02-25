SWAT in standoff with suspect in North Park following fatal Midway-area shooting

Candidates for the U.S. Senate and governor failed to receive enough support to receive the endorsement of the California Democratic Party, according to results released early Sunday.
A SWAT team is responding to reports of a homicide suspect holed up in an apartment in North Park following a shooting in the Midway District.
Conditions for Sunday are expected to be warm and sunny with temperatures near average, according to forecasts.
A 32-year-old Navy sailor and flight surgeon who died after being struck by a spinning helicopter blade at Camp Pendleton was identified Sunday.
A pedestrian was found dead on Interstate 5 around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol say a car struck and killed the man, leaving him to die in the freeway.
The San Diego Fire Department was called to terminal 1 at the San Diego International Airport, Saturday afternoon for reports of a fire.