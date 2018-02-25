SWAT in standoff with suspect in North Park following fatal Midway-area shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A SWAT team is responding to reports of a homicide suspect holed up in an apartment in North Park following a shooting in the Midway District.

The suspect is possibly holed up in an apartment near the intersection of 30th and Upas streets, however police have been unable to confirm if he is actually inside.

Police were searching for a suspect on Sunday following a shooting behind a grocery store in the Midway area; as of Sunday afternoon officials could not confirm if the suspect in North Park was the man wanted in connection with the Midway murder.

The man shot in the Midway District was reportedly shot twice in the chest behind the Vons located in the 3600 block of Midway Drive on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead following the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Our SWAT Team has been called out regarding a barricaded suspect in Mid City. Please avoid the areas of 3000 Upas and 3000 Ray Street. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/kJvB0per4v — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 25, 2018