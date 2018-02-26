Civil trial over the death of Rebecca Zahau begins

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Jury selection began Monday in the civil trial over the death of Rebecca Zahau.

Zahau was reportedly found naked and hanging from a second-story balcony at a Coronado Mansion in July of 2011.

San Diego County Sheriff's investigators determined her death was a suicide, but her family believes she was murdered.

They filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Adam Shacknai, the brother of Zahau's boyfriend and the only other person known to be at the home at the time.

Just two days before Zahau's death, the 6-year-old son of her millionaire boyfriend Jonah Shacknai fell from a second-story landing and died three days later.

The lawsuit claims that Adam Shacknai was behind the 32-year-old woman's death in retaliation for the death of 6-year-old Max Shacknai.

Zahau was the adult in charge when Max took the fatal fall.

On Monday, Juror questionnaires were handed out to 45 potential jurors who took them home to fill out overnight.

Those people will return Tuesday morning and questioning will continue. The jury could be seated by the end of the day Tuesday with opening statements occuring as soon as Wednesday or Thursday.

