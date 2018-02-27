Parents rally against controversial sex education program

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Concerned parents and community leaders on Tuesday rallied against the San Diego Unified's sex education program.

Critics said the program being taught within The San Diego Unified School District is too graphic and not age appropriate for school-aged children.

The curriculum has three different levels: sixth grade, eight grade and high school. Students learn about a range of topics including: gender identification, sexual decision making, condom use, abuse relationships, sexually transmitted diseases and birth control.

The district told News 8 the curriculum is supported and backed by the Center of of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Critics said the program being taught within The San Diego Unified School District is too graphic and not age appropriate for school-aged children.

Those who support the 'Rally 4 Kids' said they want the program removed because it's dangerous and teaches students too much too soon. This has been a point of contention among parents and teachers for more than a year.

Since then, concerned parents have gathered thousands of signatures to petition the controversial sex education program, adding they want the lesson plan removed and replaced.

According to parents, as it stands, the plan is too graphic and it teaches children about researching sex on the internet and about pornography. District officials say they've adopted the same program used in local districts in other major cities, including Oceanside.

Many teachers have voiced support of the curriculum, arguing that it is, in fact, appropriate for the age group. The curriculum starts at 6th grade.

There is an option for parents to opt their child out of the lesson plan, but parents say that’s not enough. Some parents are asking that the sex education program be removed and replaced.

For more information on SDUSD Sexual Health Curriculum, click here.