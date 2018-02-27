Parents rally against controversial sex education program

One-tenth of Disneyland employees are paid so little that they recently experienced homelessness, while two-thirds of them are unable to afford three meals a day, according to a union-funded report released Tuesday.
The video of her arrest went viral, and on Tuesday the Helix High student broke her silence to share her side of the story.
A winter storm drenched and frosted the San Diego area Tuesday, coating the East County highlands with snow down to the 2,000-foot level and bringing upwards of an inch of rain to some lower-elevation locales.
The positive prognosis of a nine-year-old cancer patient is giving beer lovers across San Diego County something to drink to.
A San Diego State University course titled "Trump: Impeachment, Removal or Conviction?" has caught the attention of national conservative media outlets, but SDSU officials said the class isn't actually focused on getting President Donald Trump out of office.
The ex-wife of a Rancho Bernardo man who's accused of passing out with a lit cigarette in his condominium, causing a fire that killed their two children, testified Tuesday that he drank to excess every day and she tried to keep his alcoholism from their children.
Concerned parents and community leaders on Tuesday rallied against the San Diego Unified's sex education program.
A jury of six men and six women has been seated in the Zahau wrongful death lawsuit trial with opening statements set to being at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
A judge who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign sided with the president Tuesday on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico, removing what could have been a major obstacle to the signature campaign pledge.