Mayor Faulconer to ask faith leaders to help homeless LGBTQ

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will meet Monday with San Diego Pride and the Interfaith Shelter Network to urge religious leaders in the LGBTQ community to open their houses of worship to shelter the homeless.

Faulconer will ask that LGBTQ-friendly congregations join the Interfaith Shelter Network, which uses churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other houses of worship to shelter homeless individuals as they transition to permanent housing.

City leaders say the network is one of the creative ways they're addressing the homelessness issue.

Officials say it's particularly important to involve the LGBTQ community because about 40 percent of homeless youth identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.