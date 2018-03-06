Dining in a world where nothing goes to waste

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Governor Jerry Brown has declared March 5 - 9 Food Waste Prevention Week.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where two sister restaurants are getting the most out of their menu.
If you would like to learn more about sustainable cooking and the restaurants, click here.
It’s Food Waste Prevention Week. I spent the day with an Oceanside Executive Chef who throws almost nothing away. From banana peels to fish marrow, I eat it all in the Zevely Zone tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8. #WrenchandRodent #TheWhetNoodle @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @PlainClarity pic.twitter.com/Ys1t6346G4— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) March 6, 2018
Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.
