Dining in a world where nothing goes to waste - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dining in a world where nothing goes to waste

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Governor Jerry Brown has declared March 5 - 9 Food Waste Prevention Week.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where two sister restaurants are getting the most out of their menu.

If you would like to learn more about sustainable cooking and the restaurants, click here.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.