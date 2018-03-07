A good place to find your next treasure

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —San Diego's largest and oldest rummage sale has raised millions of dollars for local charity - and it's back for the 91st time.
In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Balboa Park for a sneak peak of this weekend's great deals.
The annual Thursday Club Rummage Sale is this Saturday and Sunday.
Admission and parking are free - but take note: the event is cash only.
For more information, click here.
I am previewing this weekend’s 91st Annual Thursday Club Rummage Sale in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8. Wait until you see what I picked out for Carlo. All proceeds go the charity! @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @thursdayclubsom pic.twitter.com/kZ4QlKBzO6— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) March 7, 2018
