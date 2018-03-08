Jahi Turner Murder Trial: Tieray Jones takes the stand

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Tieray Jones on Thursday continued to testify in his trial on charges of murdering his 2-year-old stepson, Jahi Turner, who disappeared in 2002.

Jones told police the child vanished when they were at a park in San Diego. Authorities allege the child somehow died while the defendant was watching him, and Jones got rid of the body.

Jones was arrested in North Carolina and charged with Jahi's murder almost two years ago.

He now faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from downtown with what Jones had to say Thursday.