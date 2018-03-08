Bad knees didn't stop her from walking 24,901 miles

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — At the age of 78, an East County woman has just accomplished an amazing feat - with her feet.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Lakeside to meet the globe-trotting great grandmother.

Three decades ago - when Carole Lima was 48 years old - she told herself:

"Let's go!"

She laced up her sneakers and put one foot in front of the other.

"I walked around the world," said Carole.

Or at least kept track, on a map, of every 1,000 miles she walked, which added up to the equivalent of walking around the world.

Even with two bad knees and arthritis, Carole kept on walking and was compared to Forrest Gump every step of the way.

Carole completed 10 marathons and is proud to say she walked every one of them.

Carole says sitting around the house makes her twitchy so walking is a way to clear her head.

"I walked 26,000, because I thought that's how many miles there were around the Earth," said Carole.

But leave it to her brother to bring her back down to earth as he told her the circumference of the world is only 24,901 miles.

"I would have been done in November if I knew that," Carole said.

It didn't really matter to Carole that she walked an extra 1,100 miles as long as her family was there to meet her at her finish line.

"Oh, the tunnel was cool," Carole said about her family's human tunnel at the finish line.