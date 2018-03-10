9-year-old shutterbug snaps epic sunset picture in Ocean Beach   - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

9-year-old shutterbug snaps epic sunset picture in Ocean Beach

Credit: Eden Carter Credit: Eden Carter

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A budding young photographer is already making a name for herself. Nine-year-old Eden Carter captured a stunning picture of Thursday night's sunset in Ocean Beach and now that photo is going viral.

Eden said she loves all the palm trees lining Newport and always wanted to take a picture, so when her mom saw the sunset on Thursday, March 8 she told Eden to grab her phone. Then, she stopped the car so Eden could capture the spectacular moment. 

The 4th grader said she has loved photography since she was young. 

“When I was little, I used to love taking people's phones, if it was my grandma's, my mom’s or someone else’s and taking a million photos,” said Eden.

