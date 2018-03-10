Public Utilities hold meeting for customers affected by high water bills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For more than a month, San Diegans have been dealing with skyrocketing water bills.

The city stepped in to help some of the affected residents, but others are still dealing with the increase.

Saturday, Public Utilities representatives offered some assistance.

Tom Larke brought his high water bill to this customer support session to speak face to face with San Diego's Public Utilities department.

He says one bill was four times higher than average. Larke tried to call to complain, but wasn't satisfied. His story is similar to many who are taking advantage of sessions like these.

These sessions come in the wake of a News 8 "Your Stories Investigation" where thousands of customers complained at least one bill inexplicably showed high water usage.

Brent Eidson says the department is undergoing two investigations. One is from the city auditor, the other an independent auditor that's just getting underway.

About 45 customer service representatives helped customers through the day.

For some, the department gave instant adjustments. For others, like Larke, it's going to take a few days to dig into things.