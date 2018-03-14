'A Wrinkle in Time' 4D with Oprah, Reese Witherspoon & Mindy Kaling

'A Wrinkle in Time' 4D with Oprah, Reese Witherspoon & Mindy Kal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

James Corden enlists the cast of "A Wrinkle in Time" to crash a screening of the film and perform a live-action rendition starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling for a stunned audience.

