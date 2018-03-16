Costco to hold special military shopping event - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Costco to hold special military shopping event

Posted: Updated:
In this June 4, 2014 photo, shoppers push carts out of a Costco in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) In this June 4, 2014 photo, shoppers push carts out of a Costco in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.
     
On Saturday March 24th, military families can shop before the doors open to other customers for Military Hour!

Local stores participating include Mission Valley, Morena, and the Southeast San Diego location.
     
You must RSVP, and be a Costco member to attend.

For more information visit www.shophourevent.com.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.