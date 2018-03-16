Costco to hold special military shopping event

In this June 4, 2014 photo, shoppers push carts out of a Costco in Plano, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.



On Saturday March 24th, military families can shop before the doors open to other customers for Military Hour!

Local stores participating include Mission Valley, Morena, and the Southeast San Diego location.



You must RSVP, and be a Costco member to attend.

For more information visit www.shophourevent.com.