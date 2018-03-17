3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

Over 60 fire units were called out to the scene to help battle the massive blaze.

The plume could be seen from Interstate 15 as flames ripped through the building off Kenamar Drive. It's an area that is home to several businesses.

The fire sparked around 7:45 a.m. and forced firefighters to quickly go into defensive mode.

The main concern for fire crews was an RV that was burning inside the building.

"RV fires, they burn freely, and they burn quick and have a lot of hazmat and other types of dangerous elements in there for us," said San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Steven Lorenzo.

A helicopter was even called in to help paint the picture of what firefighters couldn't see.

Helicopter crews were able to tell the crews on the ground which way the winds were shifting so fire crews know what direction the smoke plume would go.

Firefighters were successful in knocking the large blaze down and quickly tried to save whatever was salvageable inside the building, however concerns were raised as the building started to lean out.

Lorenzo said they were seeing signs that the building may collapse.

No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.