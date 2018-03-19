Multi-vehicle crash shuts down road in National City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down road in National City

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8/CNS) – A motorist lost control of her car on a South Bay street Monday, sending it crashing into four other vehicles before overturning and coming to rest upside down in the roadway.

The eastbound gray sedan veered out of a traffic lane on East Division Street in National City for unknown reasons about 7:30 a.m. and hit three parked cars near North Drexel Avenue, then sideswiped a moving vehicle and rolled over onto its roof, according to police.

Alba Beltran owns two of the vehicles involved. She was home at the time and says she ran out onto the street and immediately called 911.

"Speed is the only reason I can think because sometimes in the morning and night they go so fast, and today was a good day because nobody was taking the kids to school," Beltran said.

Witnesses freed the driver from the overturned car prior to the arrival of emergency crews, who took her to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity, Sgt. Chris Sullivan said. Her name was not released.

No one else was hurt in the wreck, which left a three-block stretch of East Division Street closed for hours, the sergeant said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

