Sally Ride Junior Academy STEAM workshops

The a Coast Guard is scheduled to offload approximately 36,000 pounds of cocaine Tuesday, which were seized during a counter-drug patrol in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
A possible homicide suspect was in custody Tuesday morning after a fight near a Chula Vista gas station left a man dead, police said.
Dry and warm conditions are expected to prevail in much of San Diego County Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.
Construction has begun at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park on phase two of the Hillside Improvement Project – which includes the installation of over 20,000 new plants and a new trail system.
A protest was held Monday night after the San Diego Police Department launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
The San Diego City Council Monday rejected a proposal to boost the salaries of the mayor and council members.
Residents in Pacific Beach are taking crime fighting into their own hands after cell phone video captured two suspected thieves accused of making off with goods just stolen from a car.
A woman is being criticized after posting a video on social media of her petting a sea lion in La Jolla.
Adam Shacknai was on the stand Monday, as testimony continued in the wrongful death lawsuit of Rebecca Zahau.
A popular Point Loma Heights bike track, known as a “pump track,” has been damaged and parents are fighting to save it.