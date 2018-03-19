Sally Ride Junior Academy STEAM workshops

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As the school year progresses, now is the time parents are thinking about what to do with their kids over the summer break.

Many parents look for programs that will keep kids engaged in activities, but wouldn't it be great if they could discover their passion, navigate their future or create dreams?

UC San Diego Extension's Sally Ride Science Junior Academy is a four-week summer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) program for middle and high school students.

This summer's academy features a variety of classes in which students will spend their time participating in hands-on workshops including flying drones, hunting fossils and designing websites.

And, there is an added benefit this year - working parents can now take advantage of our early drop-off and late pick-up options.

The Sally Ride Science Junior Academy is now registering students for hands-on summer classes, including dozens of innovative and exciting new offerings.

Most classes are one-week workshops of half-day sessions, and this summer there are new multi-week courses in which high school students can earn college prep credit.

Junior Academy instructors include graduate students from Scripps Oceanography, undergraduates from UC San Diego and local artists and science educators. In addition to teaching the material, the instructors serve as role models.

Parents can enroll students in morning sessions, afternoon sessions or both. Different rates apply for courses that run for 1 week, 2 weeks or 4 weeks. Those who register by April 2 will receive a $25 discount on 1-week workshops.

Participants can earn 6 units of college prep credit for the 4-week courses and 3 units for the 2-week course.

Scholarships will be available for San Diego Unified School District students who receive free or reduced-price lunches. Scholarship sponsors include the Hellman Foundation, Soroptimist International of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric and San Diego Unified.