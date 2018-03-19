Pop Culture Hero Coalition makes San Diego stop before WonderCon’s Justice Rally

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Actress Chase Masterson is recognizable from hit shows like "Star Trek: Deep Space 9" and CW's "The Flash."

She's also been in several movies, on stage in live performances, and she's also a vocal recording artist.

But Chase Masterson's best role of all might be her organization that aims to stop bullying.

Chase visited Morning Extra along with psychologist and author Dr. Janina Scarlett to talk about the Pop Culture Hero Coalition.