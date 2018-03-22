Facebook fumbles data security again, what it means for you - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Facebook fumbles data security again, what it means for you

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Recently the data firm, Cambridge Analytica reportedly accessed Facebook information of 50 million users for President Trump’s campaign.

What does that mean for you?

Social media marketing expert, Dennis Yu, joined news 8 Morning Extra to talk about the incident and to explain what Facebook is doing to make sure it won’t happen again.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.