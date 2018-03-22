San Diego sheriff's deputy faces molestation charges

SAN DIEGO (CNS / NEWS 8) - A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was free on bail Thursday following his arrest by Riverside County authorities on suspicion of lewd acts with a child.



Sam Thomas Knight, 40, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a child and child molestation, according to Riverside County jail records. He was released the following day on $65,000 bail.



A criminal complaint filed in Riverside County alleges the victim was a minor when the molestation started in April 2011. Details of the alleged crimes were not immediately available.

The married, father of two answered the door Thursday at his home in Santee and said he had no comment on the charges filed against him.

Knight and his wife purchased the home in September 2011, according to property records.

San Diego County sheriff's officials said Knight has been placed on leave and relieved of his law-enforcement authority.



"The Sheriff's Department was made aware of this investigation from the beginning and cooperated fully with the Riverside sheriff's detectives," San Diego sheriff's officials said. "The sheriff's department has no comment on Mr. Knight's current arrest."