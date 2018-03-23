Students gear up for "March for Our Lives" event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Local students are getting ready to take part in the national "March for Our Lives" event.

They say they're "tired of hearing about thoughts and prayers for victims of gun violence." They want action.

There are a total of 800 marches happening nationwide Saturday, including one in San Diego. These marches are sparked by the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

March for Our Lives is a demonstration created and organized by a group of students who survived the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A gun control advocacy group, is helping the students plan and coordinate the event.

After the shooting at Stoneman Douglas, the eighth mass school shooting this year, organizers are calling on lawmakers to address the issue of gun violence in American schools by implementing gun control legislation.

According to a petition on the event's website, March for Our Lives has three primary demands:

Pass a law to ban the assault weapons frequently used to carry out mass shootings

Stop the sale of high-capacity magazines, restricting the amount of ammunition

Close loopholes in America's background checks and implement laws that require background checks on every gun purchase.

Saturday’s rally in downtown begins at 10 AM and will run 45 minutes and then the march immediately follows, it will be led by students.

