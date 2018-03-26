Arrest made in Pacific Beach patio furniture thefts

Motorists will encounter a series of short, intermittent lane closures on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 near La Jolla Monday night into Tuesday morning due to ongoing construction projects.
A dead whale turned up Monday in the ocean off the coast of Torrey Pines State Reserve, authorities reported.
Mexico is pledging to spend $4.3 million to clean the Tijuana river channel after two California cities sued a U.S. agency over the decades-old problem of sewage fouling U.S. wetlands and beaches.
An assault suspect who led police on a 32-mile chase from Encinitas to Pala, then holed up in his truck for five hours, was sentenced Monday to three years in state prison.
Investigators worked Monday to piece together the circumstances of a late-night broadside collision that killed two people and seriously injured two others at a North County street crossing.
A San Diego family is asking for the public’s help in finding their beloved support dog, Bane, who went missing more than two months ago.
San Diego County is looking to triple local and federal spending on addiction treatment from $54.6 million to $179.6 million, officials announced Monday.