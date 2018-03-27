Maria Menounos encourages dog owners to join “EVERY DOG IS A STAR” movement

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all know about the Westminster Dog Show, but how many of you have heard of the Beverly Hills Dog Show?

April 1st marks the second annual Beverly Hills Dog Show, which will combine the stars of Hollywood with the stars of the dog world!

Dog owners are encouraged to log onto Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to post photos or videos showing how their dog is the true star of the family. Entries will need to use the hashtag #BHDogShow and tag @Purina.

For every original post, Purina will donate five dollars (up to $25,000) to Mutt-i-grees, a program run by North Shore Animal League America that helps show children the positive impact pets can have on their lives through interaction with shelter dogs. The funds will be used to help expand the program to more schools around the country.

Maria Menounos joined Morning Extra to talk about the dog show and the “every Dog is a Star” program.