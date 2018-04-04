MCAS Miramar: Four crew members feared dead after helicopter crash

It's too late to save the Tasmanian tiger, but a new study is giving scientists a unique look at the now-extinct animal.
A Marine helicopter crashed during a Southern California training mission and all four crew members were believed killed, the military said.
Rookie Christian Villanueva hit three impressive home runs and drove in five runs, Tyson Ross was a winner in his return to San Diego, and the Padres became the last team to get its first victory of 2018 by beating the Colorado Rockies 8-4 Tuesday night.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has filed a lawsuit accusing a California businessman of cheating him out of $9 million through jewelry purchases.
An Ocean Beach man is pedaling 3,000 miles on his beach cruiser to raise money for children of fallen patriots.
After more than four weeks of testimony, closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the wrongful death suit of Rebecca Zahau, and the case was turned over to the jury for deliberations.
A 16-year-old boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in El Cajon is a Granite Hills High football player, marking the second time this school year that a player from the school's football program has been gravely injured or killed in a roadway accident.
District Attorney Summer Stephan and the mother of a woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend nearly two years ago in San Diego asked Tuesday for the public's help in tracking down the former Marine from Arizona, who's believed to be on the run in Mexico or Central America.
Frustrated by slow action on a big campaign promise, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised border wall is built.
A man accused of stabbing a former Rancho Penasquitos neighbor 33 times in an unprovoked attack, then washing his hands and making his getaway on a bicycle, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.