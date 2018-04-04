Padres place Myers on disabled list, recall Maton - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres place Myers on disabled list, recall Maton

San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers makes a catch of a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Goodyear, Ariz. The Padres defeated the Indians 7-6. (AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have placed outfielder Wil Myers on the 10-day disabled list with nerve irritation in his right arm.

To take his roster spot, the Padres recalled right-handed reliever Phil Maton from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Myers is hitting .250 with one homer and one RBI in three games. He moved back to the outfield this season to make room for Eric Hosmer at first base.

Myers also missed time this season with a back injury.

