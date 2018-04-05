Happy, carefree and loving guinea pig looking for a forever home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Happy, carefree and loving guinea pig looking for a forever home

Name: Miss Piggy 
ID: 272679
Breed: American Crested/Mix 
Sex: Female  
Weight: 2.4lbs 
Adoption Fee: $25.00

Miss Piggy is a cute little lady looking for a loving home that will make her a part of the family. She gets along great with the other guinea pigs she is housed with.
If you have room for more than one guinea pig, San Diego Humane Society will waive the buddy’s adoption fee!

Miss Piggy’s adoption fee includes a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Check her out at the Gaines Street campus.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines St. San Diego, California 92110
619-299-7012

