Happy, carefree and loving guinea pig looking for a forever home

Name: Miss Piggy

ID: 272679

Breed: American Crested/Mix

Sex: Female

Weight: 2.4lbs

Adoption Fee: $25.00

Miss Piggy is a cute little lady looking for a loving home that will make her a part of the family. She gets along great with the other guinea pigs she is housed with.

If you have room for more than one guinea pig, San Diego Humane Society will waive the buddy’s adoption fee!

Miss Piggy’s adoption fee includes a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Check her out at the Gaines Street campus.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines St. San Diego, California 92110

619-299-7012

Interested in bringing home more than one? Check out her friends!

Barbie the Guinea Pig

Heather Hocklear the Guniea Pig

