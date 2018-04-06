Tony The Movie: Sharing a story of homelessness

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - "Tony The Movie: The story of homelessness in San Diego" started out as a film project, a hobby for Dennis Stein now nominated for San Diego Film Awards Feature Documentary.



The film exists primarily to help people in San Diego understand the issue of homelessness in order to advocate for full funding and implementation of those efforts lead by the Regional Task Force on the Homeless.



Tony became homeless sometime around 2013 and has been homeless in East Village, San Diego ever since. He was homeless and sleeping on the streets during the entire filming of the documentary except while traveling to other cities.



He's visits Morning Extra to share his story.

For a complete list of screenings, ticket information and to see clips and deleted scenes from the film, click here.