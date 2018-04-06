Eviction Notice: The party may be over for the Margaritaville

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego's boating community is rallying behind a Coast Guard veteran and his old riverboat that is being evicted from the Driscoll Mission Bay Marina.

For the past three decades, an old Mississippi style paddle boat has graced the water of Mission Bay.

John and Lola Murphy live in Oceanside but love the water. The couple bought the Margaritaville in 2012, and got married on it on that same year.

News 8 has learned ten other boats are also being evicted by Driscoll's Mission Bay Marina. The assistant manger, Jack Driscoll, said his name may be on the building, but he is not the boss.

Driscoll said he is not sure why the boats have to go, but said vessels get shuffled all the time for redevelopment and the busy season.

Even though Jack and Lola's lease states a reason for eviction does not have to be given, they are hoping for a change of heart.

Along with passing a petition, protesters have hit the docks hoping to throw the Coast Guard veteran a lifeline.

In the meantime, John and Lola are looking for a new marina to dock the Margaritaville. If they can't find one, they would like to donate their boat to a non-profit organization.

If you have any ideas for them, contact the Murphy's at:

Lola & John Murphy

lolaamo@sbcglobal.net

Cell: 203-913-7113