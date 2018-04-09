Escondido police and school officials work together on school safety

A downtown resident beat, raped and strangled a female friend after watching her have sex with two other people, then stuffed her body in a suitcase and put it out with the trash, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said her client was "heartbroken" and "humiliated" when the woman he loved made fun of his sexual inadequacies.
Many people live their lives playing it safe and making responsible career choices. But what happens, when your secret dream won't take "no" for an answer?
A federal judge in San Diego signed off Monday on a $25 million settlement in lawsuits filed by former students of now-defunct Trump University, who claimed they were bilked out of millions of dollars by the real estate program.
A vehicle reported stolen near Lincoln Park with two children inside was located Monday after being driven to the U.S.-Mexico border.
For most people getting a glimpse at a Hummingbird can be almost magical - if you can get close enough.
A collision between a sedan and a pickup truck on a Poway thoroughfare left one person dead Monday afternoon.
A spring heat wave generated summery conditions -- and a handful of high temperature records -- in the San Diego area Monday.
The connector ramp linking northbound Interstate 5 to the Coronado Bridge will be closed overnights for four consecutive nights, beginning Monday night, to allow for the installation of a debris fence above Chicano Park, according to Caltrans.
1 in 8 people, including 1 in 5 children, face hunger in San Diego and Feeding San Diego is a leader in hunger relief in the County.