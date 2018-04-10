SDSU, OFO bring dockless bikes to campus community

A picture taken on October 20, 2017 shows Chinese station-free bikes sharing platform OFO Bicycles at the 'Autonomy and the urban mobility' fair in Paris on October 20, 2017.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego State University students will now have a quicker way of getting around campus.

ofo, the world’s first and largest dockless bikeshare company, and San Diego State University, Tuesday announced a partnership to bring ofo’s signature yellow bikes to campus. ofo will be the sole provider of dockless bikesharing at San Diego State University. To celebrate the launch of this pilot program, ofo will be participating in SDSU’s first-ever “Bike to Campus” Day at Hepner Hall.

ofo will also offer one month of free rides for participants with an SDSU email via a coupon code. To take advantage sign up with an sdsu.edu email and use the promo code “sdsulaunch.”

SDSU has created a Climate Action Plan where they are committed to achieving operational carbon neutrality by 2040 and carbon neutrality by 2050. Partnering with ofo helps the university progress towards its mission as ofo is a leader in helping to reduce carbon emissions, saving energy, and promoting better living along the way. Additionally, by providing the university community with more affordable and convenient travel options with dockless bikesharing, ofo helps students save money by not having to purchase a bike or keep up with maintenance fees.

“Both ofo and San Diego State University share a commitment to curb carbon emissions in addition to creating a more sustainable world by making bikes more accessible to everyone,” said Austin Marshburn, head of universities at ofo. “We look forward to working with the greater SDSU community in reaching their overall climate action plan goals.”

How it works

To get started, riders simply download the ofo mobile app (available for both iOS and Android).

Find a bike: open the app and find all the bright yellow bikes around you Tap and scan: when you're at the bike, tap "unlock" and scan the barcode to automatically unlock and enjoy the ride Park and lock: at your destination, simply park your bike anywhere on campus at a bike rack and manually lock it to end the trip

ofo and San Diego State University prioritize safety and therefore both will educate students, faculty, and staff on the proper places where riders can bike and park on campus. ofo’s experience with already serving the greater San Diego area will ensure operations run smoothly on campus, just as it does throughout the city, as ofo will monitor bikes, address maintenance issues, and move bikes that are parked improperly or are blocking pathways.

To learn more, visit www.ofo.com.