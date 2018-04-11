Vision Zero: Fixing the Fatal 15 intersections in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Councilman Chris Ward, members of Circulate San Diego and other transportation advocates gathered Wednesday at the San Diego City Hall Concourse to reaffirm their commitment to pedestrian safety.
A list of "Fatal 15" intersections identifies where pedestrian injuries and fatalities most often occur in San Diego. Intersections on University Avenue, El Cajon Boulevard, 4th Avenue and other roads, many of them downtown, are on the list.
"Fixing the Fatal 15 is a major step towards ending senseless traffic fatalities in San Diego," Ward said. "We need to ensure the safety of our residents by creating safe, walkable communities."
In 2015, Mayor Kevin Faulconer committed to Vision Zero -- a national movement to reduce pedestrian roadway fatalities -- with a goal of ending all San Diego traffic deaths by 2025.
Plans to improve pedestrian safety could be included in the city's proposed fiscal year budget to be released Friday.
Circulate San Diego recommends a handful of intersection improvements, including painted stripes along crosswalks, as well as additional countdown signals and audible signal prompts.
Responding to President Donald Trump's call for deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, a defiant Gov. Jerry Brown announced Wednesday he will commit 400 troops to the state's effort to "combat transnational crime."
Trial continued Wednesday for a man charged with killing a woman and stuffing her body in a suitcase.
Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man believed responsible for an apparently random stabbing attack that left a pedestrian severely wounded in Hillcrest last weekend.
Mitzi Shore, owner of the Los Angeles club the Comedy Store which has a location in La Jolla, and one of the most influential figures in stand-up for more than four decades, has died. She was 87.
Councilman Chris Ward, members of Circulate San Diego and other transportation advocates gathered Wednesday at the San Diego City Hall Concourse to reaffirm their commitment to pedestrian safety.
Eight more flu deaths were reported last week and influenza activity in the region remained steady, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
An off-duty Border Patrol agent was arrested in Oceanside when officers found him asleep in a pickup truck with heroine and an illegal rifle, police and Border Patrol officials said Wednesday.
Pandas are beloved around the world, and now they’re coming to the Fleet's Heikoff Giant Dome Theater in the IMAX® original film Pandas.