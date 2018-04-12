San Diego Sheriff's arrest man after chase in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A domestic violence suspect led sheriff's deputies on a roundabout road chase from the East County to Bonita Thursday before ditching his car and making a failed attempt to escape on foot into an apartment complex near Sweetwater Regional Park.

The events that led to the pursuit began shortly after 9:30 a.m., when a woman reported a domestic dispute in the 7500 block of Church Street in Lemon Grove, according to sheriff's officials.

The 911 caller told dispatchers the man involved in the altercation had driven off in a black Lincoln, Lt. Damon Blankenbaker said.

Deputies caught up with the suspect a short time later on state Route 94 in the area of College Grove in San Diego and tried to pull him over, the lieutenant said. The man refused to yield, instead continuing on to the west for several miles and then heading south on Interstate 15.

The suspect proceeded to lead the pursuing personnel onto southbound I- 5 and eastbound SR-54 before exiting the freeway in the area of Briarwood Road and driving into a parking lot at a townhouse complex in the 3000 block of Plaza Mercia, Blankenbaker said.

The fleeing man then pulled to a stop, got out of his vehicle and bolted. Deputies chased him as he ran through an open garage and into an adjoining residential unit, where they took him into custody without further incident about 10:20 a.m., the lieutenant said.

The suspect's name, his relationship with the victim and details on the dispute that led to the chase were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

Chopper 8 video of the chase