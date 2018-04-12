San Diego Sheriff's arrest man after chase in Lemon Grove

Narcotics enforcement officers broke up an allegedly illegal door-to-door marijuana provider operating out of two San Diego apartments, authorities announced Thursday.
U.K.-based company Rooftop Cinema Club will make its San Diego debut on Thursday with a showing of "Some Like it Hot" on the roof of the Manchester Grand Hyatt.
An initiative to split California into three states has received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot, its author said Wednesday.
Feeding San Diego serves 63,000 kids, families and seniors every week. Nearly half a million San Diego residents are struggling with hunger and one in five children are at risk of hunger in San Diego County. These are startling statistics, but as News 8’s Ashley Jacobs shows, there is something everyone can do about it.
The Bicycle Advisory Committee will present the City Council's Environment Committee a plan today to improve the viability and safety of cycling within the city.
Residents in Pacific Beach on Wednesday said the homeless are trashing a popular trail that runs along a creek bed and they are worried about safety.
San Diego police are searching for a suspect who shot a woman multiple times in Sunset Cliffs Thursday.
The slumping San Diego Gulls will get another chance Friday to assure themselves of their third berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs in their three seasons in the American Hockey League.