CHP: San Diego teen dies in car crash on way to Coachella

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has been suspended five games for charging the mound after Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back, inciting a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.
Sentencing Friday for an ex-con who kidnapped a coach and a 16-year-old baseball player from a field in Kearny Mesa at gunpoint and made the coach drive him to Ramona, where he carjacked a 79- year-old woman and made his getaway.
A BMW that was split in two in a crash on a Riverside County freeway was carrying three young San Diegans headed to Indio for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, including an 18-year-old woman who was thrown from the car and died at the scene, authorities said Friday.
This first-ever Pixar Fest presents some of the beloved characters and stories from Pixar Animation Studios in new and exciting ways at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and throughout the resort.
San Diego Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 3787 Balboa Terrace in Bay Ho around 10:45 Friday morning.
It is considered the largest of the small cats in Africa. Male caracals can weigh up to 40 pounds.
Alana Capelli from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park joined News 8 to talk about these beautiful cats.
A tweet by President Trump is coming under question especially in San Diego County, where border wall prototypes are being built.
Actor Will Ferrell sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County following a voter participation drive in Oceanside, authorities said Friday.
City crews are digging for answers after uncovering tunnels beneath a San Diego landmark. City of San Diego Public works crews unearthed the discovery near Balboa Park at Upas Street and Park Boulevard as they dug up the sidewalk to do electrical work on a pipeline.