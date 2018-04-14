Teens with cancer gather for "Unforgettable Prom" - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teens with cancer gather for "Unforgettable Prom"

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – An unforgettable night for San Diego teenagers with cancer as the non-profit Friends of Scott Foundation hosted a prom just for them.

The organization was started when Scott Delgadillo died from leukemia as a teenager.

Friday’s red-carpet event took place in Balboa Park at the Natural History Museum.

It was a night without cancer for teens who are not able to attend their school prom – teens like Mason Tone, who is a six time cancer survivor.

“Not too many people can understand what I am going through so I know when I am here they understand it,” he said.

Carmen Delgadillo, who is the organization’s co-founder, said, “I think it is important to feel normal. I think that is something Scott wanted to feel – normal and not think about cancer. That is something we strive to do.”

The prom’s Star Wars theme was “Reaching for the Stars,” and it brought out NFL and Hollywood star power.

Former Chargers and now Saints linebacker Manti Te’o and Star Wars actor Kelly Marine Tran made a special appearance.

For many teens, Friday night was their first prom, but it was not only a show of support for them, but also for their parents.

A prom king and queen were also crowned Friday night.

Learn more about Friends of Scott Foundation online.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Teens with cancer gather for "Unforgettable Prom"

    Teens with cancer gather for "Unforgettable Prom"

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:55 AM EDT2018-04-14 05:55:49 GMT

    An unforgettable night for San Diego teenagers with cancer as the non-profit Friends of Scott Foundation hosted a prom just for them.

     

    An unforgettable night for San Diego teenagers with cancer as the non-profit Friends of Scott Foundation hosted a prom just for them.

     

  • Ross hits, pitches Padres to 5-1 win over Giants

    Ross hits, pitches Padres to 5-1 win over Giants

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-04-14 05:53:02 GMT
    San Diego Padres' Freddy Galvis, right, celebrates with Franchy Cordero after scoring off an RBI single by Tyson Ross during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Diego, Friday, April 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)San Diego Padres' Freddy Galvis, right, celebrates with Franchy Cordero after scoring off an RBI single by Tyson Ross during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Diego, Friday, April 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

    Tyson Ross hit an RBI single with the bases loaded to snap a scoreless tie in the fifth and pitched six-plus strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

     

    Tyson Ross hit an RBI single with the bases loaded to snap a scoreless tie in the fifth and pitched six-plus strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

     

  • Rockies' Arenado, Padres' Perdomo suspended 5 games apiece

    Rockies' Arenado, Padres' Perdomo suspended 5 games apiece

    Friday, April 13 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-04-14 03:46:28 GMT

    Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has been suspended five games for charging the mound after Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back, inciting a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.

     

    Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has been suspended five games for charging the mound after Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back, inciting a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.