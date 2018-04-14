Teens with cancer gather for "Unforgettable Prom"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – An unforgettable night for San Diego teenagers with cancer as the non-profit Friends of Scott Foundation hosted a prom just for them.

The organization was started when Scott Delgadillo died from leukemia as a teenager.

Friday’s red-carpet event took place in Balboa Park at the Natural History Museum.

It was a night without cancer for teens who are not able to attend their school prom – teens like Mason Tone, who is a six time cancer survivor.

“Not too many people can understand what I am going through so I know when I am here they understand it,” he said.

My eyes are filled with tears of happiness! @FriendsofScott teens go to prom and look gorgeous & dashing. A night without cancer! #unforgettableprom @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/SaEs1GkTSp — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) April 14, 2018

Carmen Delgadillo, who is the organization’s co-founder, said, “I think it is important to feel normal. I think that is something Scott wanted to feel – normal and not think about cancer. That is something we strive to do.”

The prom’s Star Wars theme was “Reaching for the Stars,” and it brought out NFL and Hollywood star power.

Former Chargers and now Saints linebacker Manti Te’o and Star Wars actor Kelly Marine Tran made a special appearance.

For many teens, Friday night was their first prom, but it was not only a show of support for them, but also for their parents.

A prom king and queen were also crowned Friday night.

Learn more about Friends of Scott Foundation online.