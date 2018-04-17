Jury deliberations continue for man accused of stuffing woman's body in suitcase

Content Warning: Please be advised this story contains graphic details about the case and may be upsetting to some readers/viewers.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Jury deliberations continued Tuesday for a man charged with killing a woman and stuffing her body in a suitcase.

Joshua Palmer is accused of strangling the victim Shauna Haynes after watching her have sex with two other people, then stuffing her body into a suitcase that was put out with the trash outside a downtown hotel where he was living back in April of 2016.

Witnesses have testified that Palmer wanted a relationship with the victim Shauna Haynes, but she wasn't interested.

Earlier in the trial, a deputy district attorney told the jury that 34-year-old Palmer videotaped himself doing "unspeakable things" to 21-year-old Haynes' body after he killed her at the Chadwick Hotel.

Her body was found two days later by workers at the hotel.

Palmer faces first-degree murder charges, but his defense attorney argues it was a crime of passion saying Palmer was upset because Haynes had sex with someone else in front of him.

Deliberations will resume Wednesday, according to a court official.

