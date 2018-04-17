Bicyclist severely hurt in East County crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bicyclist severely hurt in East County crash

FLINN SPRINGS (CNS) - A 58-year-old bicyclist was gravely injured Tuesday in a collision with a minivan on an East County road, authorities reported.

The man was riding a mountain bike to the east on Olde Highway 80 in Flinn Springs when a 2015 Toyota Sienna traveling in the same direction drifted to the right out of a traffic lane and struck him near Flinn Crest Street about 3:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

After hitting the cyclist, the vehicle crashed into a metal bus-stop sign, a mailbox and a parked Ford F-150 pickup truck, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Medics took the victim, who was not immediately identified, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of life-threatening trauma. No other injuries were reported.

It was unclear why the involved motorist, a 67-year-old Spring Valley woman, lost control of the SUV, Garrow said.

