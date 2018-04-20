Local program gives East County homeless much needed services

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hundreds of homeless took advantage of an outreach program called Homeless Connect in El Cajon on Friday.

The event offered services such as vaccinations and haircuts. In addition, participants were given access to housing and legal assistance, addiction services, showers, and medical care.

The yearly event is organized by a group called Crisis House.

Organizers say it's crucial to bring outreach programs to the East County, where assistance and help for the homeless are not as readily available compared to downtown.

More than 40 organizations have volunteered to be a part of the event.

Friday's event goes until 2 pm at the Rock Church's East County location in El Cajon.

For more information on the program, watch News 8's Shannon Handy's video report.



