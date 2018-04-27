New trolley station opens in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A new Metropolitan Transit System trolley station opened and began serving passengers in downtown San Diego on Sunday.

The new trolley station will make getting to jury duty - or work - much easier for many San Diegans as the station is just steps from the new superior court building.

"We're looking to the future and I think the future is great for public transportation," said MTS CEO Paul Jablonski. "Land use is changing; people are recognizing the importance of transit; we just need to try and keep pace with it."

The Courthouse Station, at the south side of C Street between State and Union streets, will replace the American Plaza station as the new endpoint to MTS's Orange Line, which serves nine million passengers annually.

It's the first new trolley station in the city since 2005.

Apart from being located outside the city's new 22-story courthouse, which opened late 2017, the trolley station is located within access to 44,500 jobs, according to MTS.

Station construction began in August.

Officials say the Santa Fe Depot is too crowded for all of the trains to be there.

They believe adding this stop this will help trolleys run more efficiently and more on time .