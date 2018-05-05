USD: Raccoon makes special appearance during mass

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A special guest attended Wednesday night mass at the University of San Diego in the form of a curious raccoon.

Student Julie Lai captured the moment the animal peeked out from behind the alter much to the surprise of attendees.

As more guests started to spy the little critter the raccoon decided to do some exploring - even making its way down the aisle.

Julie said someone eventually opened the door for the animal and the four-legged visitor walked out on its own.

Julie Lai provided video of the incident to News 8.

