Music video for Childish Gambino's 'This is America' gets big reactions, views

(NEWS 8) — A day after pulling double-duty as both the host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live," actor-writer-comedian-musician Donald Glover was garnering attention on Sunday for another reason.
Social media blew up this weekend with reactions to Glover's new music video for "This is America," released under the name of his musical alter ego, Childish Gambino.
[View the video above or click here to view on YouTube.]
The video follows a shirtless Glover in constant motion as he dances/walks/runs through – and participates in - scenes of violence with imagery of riots and chaos juxtaposed by sequences of the multi-talented singer dancing in more joyous scenes.
Viewers were quick to pick up on cultural references and Glover's commentary on gun violence, sharing reactions across social media.
The video was directed by Hiro Murai, who has directed 13 episodes of the FX series "Atlanta," which Glover is a co-creator, writer and star of.
Just a day after being posted on Glover's YouTube page, the video received over 10 million views as of Sunday evening- less than 24 hours after it was uploaded. That number had climbed to 22 million as of Monday afternoon.
"This Is America," "Donald Glover," and "Childish Gambino" were all trending terms on Twitter in the U.S. on Sunday morning.
"This is America" marks the first music released by Childish Gambino since 2016's "Awaken, My Love!"
The video got mixed reactions across social media from fellow musicians, journalists, Gambino fans and others.
See some of the various responses to the music video below:
One of the most beautiful, painful, honest pieces of art I’ve seen in my entire life.— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 6, 2018
“This is America” encapsulated the Black Experience with song, dance, melody, tone, facial expressions, eyes, shocking violence, humor, beauty, and so much more. https://t.co/uEapN4E6It
The #ThisIsAmerica video is just anti second amendment propaganda. The left wants to create mass hysteria around gun violence in order to get guns banned. Why does no one care about the opioid epidemic or the 600,000 abortions that take place every year?— James Mohrwinkel (@MohrwinkelJames) May 6, 2018
#ThisIsAmerica— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 6, 2018
Childish Gambino
Mesmerizing. Disturbing. Violent. Beautiful. Tragic. Materialistic. Melodic. Chaotic.pic.twitter.com/jET1KfgRvx
(1) Try and make it through this.https://t.co/R5b7uVApyP— Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) May 7, 2018
Donald Glover is a Genius. pic.twitter.com/zIAW8lecU7— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 6, 2018
Song Title: "This Is America"— Boston????Bobblehead (@DBloom451) May 7, 2018
(edited for Twitter limits)
See if you can discern the message??and then ask yourself: How do we solve problems plaguing the inner cities, like Chicago, when this kind of #ThugLife "art" permeates the culture? h/t @ThomasWictor pic.twitter.com/UUnIccS4DV
New Childish Gambino video is absolutely game breaking. My God.— Hozier (@Hozier) May 6, 2018
Childish Gambino used to make good music but now he is creating leftist propaganda. It's a shame. He has some delusional view of the world where he thinks cops just kill black people for fun. Judging by the end of the song he also thinks he is owed reparations. Sad to see.— S3mper F1d3lis ?????? (@S3mperF1d3lis) May 6, 2018
I’m not particularly hip... but @donaldglover’s new video is mind blowing.— Carlo Cecchetto (@CarloNews8) May 6, 2018
I can't remember the last time I watched a music video all the way to the end, let alone one five times in a row. Incredible work! #ThisIsAmerica— Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) May 6, 2018
