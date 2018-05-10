Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: A South Bay cold case mystery revisited

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In April 2002, Gabriela "Gaby'' Gonzalez of Chula Vista disappeared. She said she was meeting her boyfriend but she never returned. Did she run away or was she murdered?
16 years later, questions remain. Carlo Cecchetto investigates the latest on this cold case mystery.
Carlo Cecchetto previews a News 8 story revisiting the Gabriela Gonzalez cold case.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Dewey and USS Sterett return to San Diego following a 90-day deployment to the East Sea, Philippine Sea, and Western Pacific.
An apartment complex fire destroyed at least four units, killed two Chihuahuas and left one person injured Thursday night in Santee.
Cal Fire crews worked their way toward a remote brush fire Friday morning in a rugged, mountainous area northeast of Julian where they hoped to make quick work of the small blaze and determine if it was sparked by a plane crash, authorities said.
Ahead of the busy summer season, the City of San Diego is working on an emergency ordinance that would ban dockless motorized scooters on the heavily trafficked Mission Beach boardwalk.
Imperial Beach residents on Thursday met with the city about a new bike path they said has peddled in nothing but trouble.
After a contentious standoff between the state and federal government, California National Guard troops started training Thursday with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to be camera operators, radio dispatchers, and to fill other support roles.
San Diegans, look out! A sudden increase in rattlesnake bites has triggered a statewide alert as the warm weather draws out rattlesnakes. News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Harbison Canyon with advice from a local snake wrangler on what you should do if you see one and if it attacks.