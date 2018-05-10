Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: A South Bay cold case mystery revisit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: A South Bay cold case mystery revisited

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In April 2002, Gabriela "Gaby'' Gonzalez of Chula Vista disappeared. She said she was meeting her boyfriend but she never returned. Did she run away or was she murdered?

16 years later, questions remain. Carlo Cecchetto investigates the latest on this cold case mystery.

