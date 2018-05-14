Zevely Zone: Despite blindness, he saw his future in music - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: Despite blindness, he saw his future in music

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - From Stevie Wonder to Ray Charles - blind musicians have a special connection to their music that can inspire their listeners.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff traveled to Poway to the Sea Crest Village Retirement Community to meet Vincent Young.

Before he could walk, Young's fingers were dancing. He made headlines as a musical prodigy. Young was a boy whose repertoire grew faster than he did.

Young was born 12 weeks premature at just a pound and 12-ounces. He was born blind, but it did not take long to realize Young was gifted with a super power.

At 28-years-old, Young is a professional musician whose style is that of an old soul who sings by the words he lives by.

