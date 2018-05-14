Zevely Zone: Despite blindness, he saw his future in music

From Stevie Wonder to Ray Charles - blind musicians have a special connection to their music that can inspire their listeners.
Navigating a trash truck through San Diego's congested streets can be a game of inches. So, imagine the odds of a driver having zero accidents since 1989.
The San Diego Chicken Pie Shop is celebrating its 80th anniversary by piling on the food and rolling back their prices.
Best known for smiles on their airplanes and stewardesses in hot pants, PSA graced California's skies for nearly four decades. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Rancho Bernardo where the past and present are being honored in a calendar.
Skateboards can be a dream come true for a child, but for one 14-year-old amputee, those wheels are a way to get around town.
His clients include A-listers like DJ Khaled and Snoop Dog, and now the international award winning barber to the stars is setting up shop in "Funner, California."
"Disney on Ice: Frozen" is returning to San Diego with two familiar faces who always dreamed of traveling the world. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets skating sisters from Escondido.
Perched high on a cliff top above Mission Valley, many San Diegans have never stepped foot inside the walls of San Diego's oldest high school.
The California Highway Patrol is always on the move and can't be everywhere at once. Which is why they need reinforcements for their "volunteer dream team."
When people are down on their luck and facing life's biggest challenges, sometimes it's the small stuff that matters most.