Your Stories Investigation: Thieves empty out refugee charity's storage unit in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — A local charity is reeling after the theft of donations made to them was discovered Sunday.
Essential items intended for refugee families were stolen from a Mission Valley storage unit just days before they were to be delivered.
"We're looking to help 500 to 700 refugee children," said Jill Galante who is part of an organization called Helping El Cajon Refugees.
The group, who helps refugees primarily from Syria and Afghanistan, had their A-1 Storage unit broken into on Sunday.
"I got a call from one of our volunteers – her name is Hajar – and she was sobbing in front of the storage unit with her child on Mother's Day," said Jill.
Toys and clothes that were being gathered to help celebrate Ramadan were taken, but the break-in went beyond just stealing.
"Somebody had not only stolen the new toys and the new clothes, but they'd also trashed the place," said Jill.
Multiple layers of security were broken to get into the unit.
"Somebody somehow knew how to get into the lock box and I don't know how that is," said Jill. "We're devastated about it"
A-1 Storage wouldn't go on camera with News 8 but have reportedly been helpful.
"They have surveillance tapes, so hopefully we're going to be able to see who's walking out with these items," said Jill.
The value of what was lost is estimated to be $7,000 - $10,000.
Jill says it's not really the dollar value that was lost.
The possibility that there are these children and these new families that aren't going to be able to celebrate Ramadan the way they want, to me, is a far more suffering blow," Jill said.
Click here to learn more about Helping El Cajon Refugees and here to see a GoFundMe page set up to help them raise money to replace items for the refugee families.
News 8 welcomes story ideas or suggestions you may have. Email us at yourstories@kfmb.com or follow this link to fill out the submission form: Your Stories Submission »
A bobcat has been spotted off and on in an unincorporated part of Del Mar, and residents in the neighborhood are now keeping tabs on the furry creature that has been making frequent visits.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board Monday submitted a 60-day notice of intent to sue a federal agency regarding several years of sewage flow from the Tijuana River into U.S. waterways.
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan Monday warned the elderly and disabled who receive Medicare benefits to protect themselves from scam artists who may try to obtain their personal identifying information.
John Howard hits the links with a Valhalla High School golfer who recently shot a 59 at Steele Canyon Golf Club. The duo returns to the scene of Cameron Sisk's feat to talk about how he did it.
A local charity is reeling after the theft of donations made to them was discovered Sunday. Essential items intended for refugee families were stolen from a Mission Valley storage unit just days before they were to be delivered.
Almost everyone is on social media these days and while it can be an outlet for good, comments can quickly turn ugly.
From Stevie Wonder to Ray Charles - blind musicians have a special connection to their music that can inspire their listeners.
Authorities Monday recovered the remains of three victims from amid the wreckage of a plane that crashed and ignited a forest fire last week in a remote and rugged wilderness area near Volcan Mountain.
Charges were dropped Monday against a Vista man who was seen on social media being arrested on a sidewalk area at a condominium complex in Vista by San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Four off-duty Camp Pendleton Marines hiking in Los Angeles County drew praise Monday for happening upon an ailing hiker and carrying him to where a helicopter could airlift him to a hospital.