Man dies in possible street racing crash in Valley Center

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An early morning crash in Valley Center left one person dead and another injured.

At about 1:50 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a Scion TC that apparently struck a tree and rolled over near the intersection of Old Castle and Gordon Hill roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash site is located just east of Interstate 15 near the Gopher Canyon Road exit.

A 20-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Palomar Hospital, where he later died. A passenger also received minor injuries.

CHP officers believe street racing may have been a factor in the crash, though it's still under investigation.