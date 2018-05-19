Chula Vista apartment fire injures two minors

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded around 2:20 a.m. to a report of a fire at an apartment above a business in the 300 block of Third Avenue, Chula Vista Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns said.

Smoke was visible from the back of the building upon arrival, Muns said. Crews were able to put the fire out in under 20 minutes.

Fire officials found a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy inside the unit where the fire began.

The two were given medical treatment for smoke-related injuries.

Five people were displaced by the fire -- including three from adjacent units.