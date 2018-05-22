Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a standoff with patrol officers and a SWAT team that lasted more than four hours in the Bay Terraces-Paradise Valley area, police said.



Details of how the standoff ended were not immediately available, but the suspect was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m., San Diego police public- affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said. There was no immediate word of any injuries.



The events that led to the standoff began about 5:15 a.m. when officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Potomac Street, near the Paradise Hills Recreation Center, for a report of domestic violence, Lt. Brent Williams said. The unidentified suspect from that call apparently barricaded himself in a residence there and refused to come out.



For about two hours, the standoff involved only regular patrol officers who were attempting to coax the suspect outside, Williams said. But when the man refused to surrender, a SWAT team was dispatched about 7:15 a.m. to help with negotiations.



With nearby dwellings evacuated, snipers took up positions on rooftops around the complex with their rifles trained on the suspect's unit. Police at the scene said that the suspect was possibly armed with a gun.



After arriving at the scene, the SWAT team took over negotiations, Williams said. The lieutenant said the specialized tactical unit is better equipped to handle long standoffs and typically responds when a suspect makes threats, poses a danger or refuses to communicate with police.